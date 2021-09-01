Mtn Dew 100 Days of Baja Instant Win Game (100,000 Winners!)

Mtn Dew has caught fans by surprise with their newest limited-edition flavor with the cult-favorite Flamin' Hot brand. Things are about to get spicy and sweet with one of Men Dew's most provocative beverages to date, and they are not kidding. The spice of Flamin' Hot Cheetos has easily swept the nation in the past couple of years, so this was bound to happen. If anyone can pull of this chaos of putting Flamin' Hot taste in a can, it is the wise team at Mtn Dew. As an avid Dew drinker, I am very curious what this taste will be as it is described as citrus dew featuring "spicy goodness" Man Dew fans will be able to try this spicy soda on August 31, 2021, right here online through the DEW Store.