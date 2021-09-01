Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 13:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Washington County in southeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 1019 AM EDT, The river gauge at Macksburg on Duck Creek has exceeded bankfull, with reported reading of 13.51 feet and slowly rising. At stages between 13 and 15 feet Broad Street starts to flood near the creek. Homes on the left bank start to flood and campground next to gauge floods. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macksburg.