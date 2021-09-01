St. Francis set to take on first FBS opponent Friday at Eastern Michigan

LORETTO, PA. – Come Friday, 650 days will have passed since St. Francis played in a football game that counted. The arduous wait will come to a close as the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program celebrates a landmark contest.

A spirited camp featured competitive battles for starting jobs and pent-up emotion after the Red Flash did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loretto squad will compete in its first game against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program at Eastern Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday.

“There was a lot of excitement,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said, describing camp.

“I think we were all humbled by what happened last year. I think we learned to not take things for granted. When we had the opportunity in front of us to come out and compete, I thought the guys did a tremendous job. I still think there is a little anxiety because anytime you don’t play in a game for a year, it’s hard to gauge where you’re at. We have a great opportunity coming up for us on Friday, so we’re going to find out real quick.”

St. Francis was supposed to play at Buffalo in 2020, but that contest was moved to 2025 due to the pandemic. As of now, St. Francis’ first four games against FBS opponents will be against Mid-American Conference foes Eastern Michigan (Friday and 2024), Akron (2022) and Buffalo.

St. Francis defeated Liberty 13-7 in 2017 when the Flames were transitioning to the FBS level. Playing against opponents with 85 full scholarships is another step forward for the Red Flash.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Villarrial, the all-time winningest coach at St. Francis entering his 12th season. “We’ve never been in this position. It’s a great challenge and measuring stick to see where we’re at and see what we need to work on.”

Eastern Michigan finished 2-4 in 2020. The Eagles went 6-7 in 2019, which included a 34-30 loss to Pitt in the Quick Lane Bowl.

“They’re big, they’re fast and they’re strong,” Villarrial said of Eastern Michigan. “Their defensive line is big up front.

“They’re very well-coached, a very disciplined team. Offensively, they’re very multiple. If you’re not gap sound, they can hurt you real quick. We’re just looking to go up and compete, play sound and disciplined football and play as hard as we can for 60 minutes and see what happens.”

St. Francis travels to Ypsilanti and will play on a gray turf surface with green end zones. Eastern Michigan quarterback Preston Hutchinson threw for 1,662 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in six games during the 2020 season. The Eagles welcome Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant into the fold at quarterback as well.

The Red Flash were picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Northeast Conference.

Defending champ Sacred Heart picked up four first-place votes to finish atop the poll.

Duquesne and Central Connecticut State shared second place. In 2019, St. Francis went 6-6, with three of those losses coming in overtime.

There will be new faces leading the Red Flash offense. After setting single-season program records with 3,084 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019, quarterback Jason Brown transferred to South Carolina.

Top receivers Ra’Shaun Henry and E.J. Jenkins, which combined for 129 receptions, 1,897 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019, have graduated.

“Obviously, we all knew going into this with losing Jason, we had to find a quarterback,” Villarrial said. “I think that room is very competitive. That’s still playing itself out. I think the running back room, there was great competition there. I would say they were the two big rooms that we were really looking to grade our depth and add depth at those positions, build that competition. I thought we did really well with that. I think each one of them has different traits and tools that they bring to the table.”

Villarrial listed three running backs that will see plenty of playing time.

“I think Lovell Armstead, Marques DeShields and Damon Horton have definitely done a great job at that running back position,” he said. “They are three guys that we can rotate in. I think they’re going to do a great job for us.”

Chris Wells is the leading rusher from 2019 with 261 yards and two scores. Brandan Lisenby returns after hauling in 44 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

On defense, safety Martin Foray Jr. returns after totaling 77 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2019. Defensive back Gio Vonne Sanders picked off four passes. Defensive lineman James Watkins was an NEC preseason selection after registering 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2019. The unit must replace productive linebackers Da’Jon Lee and Brian Lee Jr., who combined for 163 tackles, 361/2 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

The Loretto squad focused its efforts on improving in two key areas.

“You hope coming out of camp that you leave being able to run the ball better than you were after last year,” Villarrial said. “You hope that you can get off the field on third down. Those were some of the big things that hurt us in 2019.”

Quarterbacks on the roster include redshirt junior/Pitt transfer Justin Sliwoski (8 of 11 for 47 passing yards in 2019), redshirt sophomore Zachary Benedek, redshirt freshman Jalon Spencer and freshmen Kelsey Carter, Cade Ross and Jyron Russell.

Area graduates on the team include linebacker Jake Heiple (Somerset), offensive lineman Nick McGowan (Bishop McCort Catholic), wide receiver Dawson Snyder (Shanksville-Stonycreek), offensive lineman Wylie Spiker and defensive back Aaron Tutino (both Ligonier Valley).

Coaches with area ties consist of associate head coach/offensive coordinator Marco Pecora (Richland graduate), defensive coordinator Scott Lewis (Bishop McCort Catholic) and wide receivers coach Brian Wright (coached at Central Cambria and Greater Johnstown).

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.