Cristiano Ronaldo eager to ‘win great things’ in second spell with Man Utd

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjotY_0bjFjwxv00
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United 12 years after departing for Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken of his desire to “win great things” in his second stint with Manchester United.

The 36-year-old Portugal forward completed a sensational return to United on transfer deadline day, rejoining the club from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo’s first six-season spell with United saw him help them secure a haul of silverware that included the Champions League and three Premier League titles before moving on to Real Madrid in 2009.

In his first interview since returning to United, Ronaldo told the club’s website: “I have a fantastic history with this amazing club.

“I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made it. It’s right on point in my opinion.

“I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things.”

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online.

