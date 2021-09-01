Cancel
Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad 'in good shape' after busy transfer window

 7 days ago
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou pleased with transfer window (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ange Postecoglou has declared himself pleased with the way his Celtic squad emerged from a busy transfer window.

The late deadline-day addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham made it 12 new additions to the Hoops dressing room which had been bolstered hours earlier by 22-year-old Portuguese winger Joao Felipe Jota, who joined on loan from Benfica, and 26-year-old Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who signed from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.

It was also a busy day for outgoings.

French striker Odsonne Edouard moved to Premier League club Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, Ryan Christie joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal and fellow Scotland international Leigh Griffiths moved to Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

Postecoglou told the club’s website: “Everyone at the club has worked hard on making really good progress in this window and I am really pleased with the depth of quality we have managed to deliver.

“I think the squad is in good shape for the challenges ahead and I look forward to get working as a unit with the whole squad together, as one, after the international break.

“While so many players have come in, I would also like to thank the first-team guys who have moved on from Celtic, for their contribution to the club.

“Odsonne and Ryan are two players who have been fantastic for the club over a number of years.

“They wanted to look at new opportunities, I am sure they will continue to have very successful careers and I wish them well for the future.

“I also wish Leigh well on his loan spell at Dundee, where I am sure he will get back into some important playing time.”

Celtic chief executive Dom McKay said: “From the skill and experience the likes of Joe Hart and James McCarthy bring to the squad, to the flair of players like Kyogo (Furuhashi) and Liel Abada, this transfer window has been a busy period for the club with 12 new players joining Ange and our squad at Celtic.

“We have strengthened the squad in all areas of the pitch, with international-level talent, and while naturally disappointed to see some faces head in the opposite direction, we wish them every success in their next ventures.”

