Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Amazing photo of ‘ghost fungus’ captured on mushrooms in Australia

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gB0a4_0bjFjbfu00

Stunning photographs captured by award-winning photojournalist Juergen Freund shows glowing " ghost fungus " on a dead tree in a rainforest near Queensland in Australia .

The Natural History Museum, which hosts the "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" competition, has released a section of this year's “highly commended” images, including Mr Freund’s that show a "planet under pressure."

The German-based photographer had to crouch on the forest floor for at least 90 minutes to take eight five-minute exposures to capture the dim glow, the BBC reported.

The enthralling bioluminescent "Omphalotus nidiformis" native to Australia, is a large, irregular-shaped fungus with little or no stem. The poisonous fungus is often found growing in dense clusters at the base of living or dead eucalyptus during the autumn season after the rains.

The mushrooms use a class of molecules called luciferins, which when paired with enzyme and oxygen, releases light. A similar compound is found in other organisms such as fireflies, but for the mushrooms, the function is largely speculated to attract insects.

However, a 2016 study by scientists from the University of Adelaide found that in regards to these mushrooms, the bioluminescence could be just a byproduct of the chemicals that benefit the fungus in other ways.

The competition for its 57th edition received over 50,000 entries from photographers in 95 countries. The winners will be revealed on 12 October in an online awards show, which will be broadcast from the Natural History Museum in London.

“It was the overall quality of entries that took us by surprise. With most travel plans cancelled over the past year, photographers seem to have spent extra time considering what gems to submit,” Roz Kidman Coz, chair of the judging panel told the Museum.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Mushroom#Insects#German#Omphalotus#Bbcamos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
AnimalsNew Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AnimalsThe Independent

Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes

Hilarious footage introduces us to Ted the dog who has been described as a cross between a pig and a werewolf with its human-like eyes. The adorable hound has been called the ‘gentlest, sweetest little man’ by its owner Devon and she admitted ‘he doesn’t really look like any other dog’.
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Lyrebird at Sydney's Taronga Zoo Caught Mimicking a Crying Baby

Echo, a superb lyrebird is now a famous creature because of its ability to mimic different types of sounds, from vehicle horns to chainsaws to jackhammers. Surprisingly, Echo who is a resident lyrebird at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has been caught completely mimicking a crying child with tonsil rattling, ear-splitting, and screams.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

7 megalodon shark facts that will blow your mind

Prehistoric megalodon sharks roamed the oceans between 20 million and 3.6 million years ago, during the Miocene and Pliocene eras. These ancient sharks grew to enormous sizes, reaching up to 59 feet (18 meters) long, according to the Natural History Museum in London, making them among the largest fish ever to live in the ocean. In comparison, modern great white sharks are just one-third the length of megalodons. The long-extinct sharks' teeth have been discovered worldwide, on every continent except Antarctica, providing a glimpse into the vast domination that these giants achieved.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find Fossilized Ancestor of All Scaled Reptiles, And It's Absolutely Tiny

Scientists have bridged a missing link in the reptile tree of life. That link is the tiny skull of a lizard-like creature "profusely ornamented" with features that suggest it gave rise to all living lizards, snakes, and the sole survivor of another reptile group found only in New Zealand. Named Taytalura alcoberi, the fossilized skull is pegged as the most primitive scaled reptile discovered to date, the first fossil of its kind unearthed in South America, and the most complete early lepidosaur fossil ever found, according to the international team behind the discovery. Lepidosaurs are scaled reptiles such as lizards, snakes, and New...
ScienceNew York Post

Australian researchers discover country’s largest flying reptile

A team of Australian researchers has discovered the country’s largest flying reptile. The fearsome, long-necked pterosaur had a wingspan measuring seven meters in length and what the team calls a “spear mouth.”. According to a paper published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, Thapunngaka shawi was located at the geological...
Astronomytecheblog.com

China’s Zhurong Rover Captures Stunning New Photo of Mars, Completes 100-Days on the Surface

China’s Zhurong rover has successfully completed 100-days exploring the surface of Mars since it landed on Martian soil back in May. This rover is a part of China’s Tianwen-1 mission that consists of both an orbiter and a lander, launched on July 23, 2020. As of today, Zhurong has traveled 1,064 meters (3,490 feet) on the Martian surface, while the orbiter has been in orbit for 403 days. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

Male squid help choose a home for their mate, first-ever study shows

Bigfin reef squid may engage in paternal care, a practice more often seen in monogamous vertebrates, such as birds. Squid are generally not thought to be doting parents—particularly males, which tend to mate and skedaddle. That’s why scientists were surprised to discover what could be the first evidence of paternal care in a small, glittery squid found throughout the world’s coral reefs called the bigfin reef squid.
AnimalsThe Independent

Thriving seal population calls River Thames home

The number of seals in the Thames is proof that the river is teeming with life, according to conservationists, despite a dip over the past two years. The river was home to 2,866 grey seals and 797 harbour seals following the most recent pupping season, researchers from the Zoological Society of London found. In 2019, they counted 3,243 grey seals and 932 harbour seals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy