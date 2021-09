Originally Posted On: https://daylinlavoyphotography.com/wedding-timeline-tips-for-a-stress-free-wedding-day-orlando-wedding-photographer/. Many of our brides ask us for some tips and tricks when creating their wedding day timeline. For some of you, planning may have started many years ago, for some right after you got engaged, and for others you may be less than 6 months out wondering when to cut the cake or when to have your first dance. That is why we put together this ultimate guide to planning your wedding day timeline. If you are looking for tips or tricks on how to have a stress free wedding day or need answers to “How early should your hair and makeup be done before your wedding” then this guide is for you.