Vogue’s Guide to Shopping Denim Steals Under $100
While the joys of splurging on a pair of jeans are undeniable, there are also so many well-made, affordable denim options around. You might have heard Vogue’s Accessories Director, Willow Lindley, waxing poetic over the timeless, universally flattering pair designed by Gap. Or perhaps you’ve seen the Tik-Tok-famous Zara jeans that Vogue’s Market Editor, Rachel Besser, and supermodel Adut Akech own. Whether you’re a wide-leg fan or prefer a tapered silhouette, both styles are undeniably chic, and—what’s even better—they ring up at less than $100.www.vogue.com
