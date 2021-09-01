Cancel
Apparel

Vogue's Guide to Shopping Denim Steals Under $100

By Alexis Bennet t
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
While the joys of splurging on a pair of jeans are undeniable, there are also so many well-made, affordable denim options around. You might have heard Vogue's Accessories Director, Willow Lindley, waxing poetic over the timeless, universally flattering pair designed by Gap. Or perhaps you've seen the Tik-Tok-famous Zara jeans that Vogue's Market Editor, Rachel Besser, and supermodel Adut Akech own. Whether you're a wide-leg fan or prefer a tapered silhouette, both styles are undeniably chic, and—what's even better—they ring up at less than $100.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

