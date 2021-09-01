Gov. DeSantis speaks at Dept. of Health Office in Fort Myers

View more in
Fort Myers, FL
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
FOX 4 WFTX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Cape Coral, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
COVID-19 Cancels a 9/11 memorial event
Each year, Americans come together on September 11, to remember those who lost their lives on this day. But the COVID-19 pandemic is getting in the way of those plans with one event already cancelled.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
COVID-19 in Florida classrooms has resulted in classroom and school closures
TAMPA BAY, Fla — Just a month into the second year of ‘pandemic school’ and Florida school districts are struggling to keep up. In Indian River County, positive cases and quarantine forced the district to shut two of its schools this week. “It’s just not sustainable when you don’t have...
Fort Myers, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Fort Myers woman struggling to get unemployment to stop
At a time when many are trying to get access to much-needed unemployment payments in our state, one Southwest Florida woman is hoping she can get them to stop!
Naples, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Short-term rental problems renewing demands for local laws
More and more homeowners in Southwest Florida are dealing with short-term rentals causing problems in their neighborhood.
Cincinnati, OH|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Judge: COVID patient's wife can't force Ivermectin treatment
Julie Smith, whose husband Jeff Smith has been hospitalized in intensive care since July 15, sought an injunction against UC West Chester Hospital after it refused to administer the medication despite a prescription from an outside doctor.
Lee County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Redistricting conversation starts in Lee County
Redistricting happens every 10 years, and now Lee County Board of Commissioners are planning to start the process.
Lee County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Lawyer raises concerns about Lee County schools mask exemptions
Tonight, concerns about the mask exemption policy in Lee County schools.
Louisiana State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Trio of Collier County dispatchers sent to aid Ida-stricken Louisiana
The three are set to begin a two-week stint aiding emergency responders in Lafourche Parish.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Inside the COVID unit with FL healthcare workers
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone speaks one-on-one with the men and women working around the clock to heal patients they can’t always save.
Public Health|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Poison Control says not to use Ivermectin for COVID-19
Florida Poison Control is urging people not to use the drug Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.
Education|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Judge says DeSantis overstepped authority in banning school mask mandates
Judge John Cooper issued his written order in the Florida school mask lawsuit trial.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Former Florida DEP leader joins FGCU's Water School Program
Florida Gulf Coast University announced Noah Valenstein, J.D., will be the first presidential fellow in water policy for The Water School
Hobbies|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
License-free saltwater fishing on September 4th
License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.
Cape Coral, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Cape Coral neighborhood pushing for a solution to flooding
Neighbors were trying to get answers about continued flooding in their neighborhood at the Cape Coral City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Collier County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
International Coastal Cleanup to be hosted in Collier
Keep Collier Beautiful, Inc. and the Collier County community are planning to collect litter and debris from beaches, parks and waterways.
Lee County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Lee County School Board passes 30 day mask mandate
The Lee County School board has voted to pass a 30 day mask mandate in all schools. This comes after a Leon County judge ruled that Governor Ron DeSantis could not ban mask mandates in state schools, the ruling says DeSantis "Overstepped" his authority in doing so.
Health Services|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Nearly 1000 people are moving to Florida every day
Our warm temps and beautiful beaches are reasons why so many people are moving to the Sunshine State
Labelle, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Plans to renovate first school for Black children in LaBelle
Fox 4 is laying out the plans for a school in LaBelle that dates back to the 1930s. LaBelle City Council unanimously approved renovating and refurbishing Daniels Elementary School. It's the first known school for black children in LaBelle, started by a woman named Selma Daniels.
Public Health|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Lee Health added 76 new COVID-19 hospital admissions yesterday
Lee Health currently has 636 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals (inpatient) as of August 27, 2021. Yesterday, they had 76 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 90 COVID-19 discharges.
Comments / 22