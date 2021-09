After a two week stretch of "rainy" weather in late August, we are back on a "drier" trend over the next few weeks. I've attached what our European model is forecasting over the next 10 days. It's not much and most of the precip is coming next Mon/Tue. Temps throughout the next few weeks will mainly be in the 70s with a few 80s sprinkled in. On this date last year, we had our first frost so remember it could be worse. Also, today at 2:05 pm on the Jay Thomas show on 970 AM WDAY, we will have a special guest. Gary Lezak who invented the LRC will join us to talk about what the LRC is and how it is used to predict long term weather.