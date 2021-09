Villanova Basketball has re-stocked its roster with a very good recruiting class. The Villanova Wildcats are one of a few teams in the nation that did not have a ton of roster turnover this summer. The Wildcats lost just two players — Cole Swider (transfer to Syracuse) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — from last year’s squad that went 18-4 overall and claimed the Big East crown with an 11-4 record. Still, Jay Wright did a great job in restocking VU’s talent as he brought in three players that have at least a 3-star ranking.