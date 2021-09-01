South America's drought-hit Paraná river at 77-year low

The residents of a gated community in Argentina are struggling to get along with some unruly new neighbors: hundreds of the world's largest rodents. The capybaras (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris), also known as carpinchos, have been running rampant for weeks inside Nordelta, an affluent neighborhood north of Buenos Aires that is home to around 40,000 people. Local residents have reported that the robust rodents, which can reach over 4 feet (1.2 meters) long and weigh up to 174 pounds (79 kilograms), have been pooping in gardens, destroying flower beds, causing traffic accidents and allegedly biting pet dogs, although capybaras are not known to be aggressive toward humans or pets, according to Argentine newspaper La Nacion.