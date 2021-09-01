John J. Hrobar

Carol Swimley, 64, of Libby passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, after a short battle with brain cancer. Carol was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 1956, and was adopted into the loving family of Francis and June Young. Carol moved with her family to Libby in 1969. Her father Fran, was a concrete worker and was the supervisor for the sidewalks that were to be installed during the construction of the four lane highway that was done during the dam years. They made Libby their permanent home. Carol graduated in 1974 from Libby High School. She attended one year of college at the University of Montana. She began a banking career in 1974, working part time at First National Bank in Libby and spent 20 years there before moving to Glacier Bank in 1993. She spent 47 years in the banking business.