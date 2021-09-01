John J. Hrobar
After a long struggle with chronic pain and cancer, John J. Hrobar passed away on August 29, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee to parents John and Helen (nee Mihal) Hrobar. John is survived by his beloved family: wife, Susan; his daughters, Jessica (Brian) Thayer and Julie (Brad) Demien; and granddaughters, Audrey and Anna. John is also survived by his brothers Donald (Susan) Hrobar and Ronald (Kim) Hrobar; nephews and niece Mark, Jason, Tanya, Daniel and Andrew; and aunts, uncles and cousins.www.gmtoday.com
