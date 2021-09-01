Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Greenhouse Studios’ Unique Collaborative Process Finds Success in First 5 Years

uconn.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Level 1 of the Homer Babbidge Library there is a bright, glass-walled research area that has spent the last five years developing a revolutionary workspace for scholarship that reaches across disciplines and into the community. Greenhouse Studios, started in 2016 using a planning grant from the Andrew W. Mellon...

today.uconn.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
TV & Videosyr.media

Marsai Martin’s New Digital Series Teaches Teens Financial Literacy

Hoping to educate teens her age on financial literacy, Marsai Martin just launched a digital series with Verizon Media’s Gen Z platform, In the Know. Each episode of “Money with Marsai Martin” will feature a guest with expertise in some area of money management. From talks with personal finance expert and founder of The Broke Black Girl, Dasha Kennedy, to candid conversations with The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy to discuss setting up your side hustle, the actress is on a mission to spread her and others’ knowledge about becoming financially independent.
Visual ArtMacomb Daily

Plenty of unique, handmade finds at Berkley Art Bash

Nearly 100 artists, artisans and makers will fill 12 Mile Road in Berkley from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11 for a popular art fair that feels more like a festive block party. The leisurely pace of the annual Berkley Art Bash invites attendees to pause and see what Berkley is all about and what its businesses have to offer residents and visitors alike.
Industrymlstargazette.com

Local entrepreneurs find sweet success

Take classes or join a bee club, advise beekeepers Tony Letourneau and Bill Randall. They agreed that advice helped them become more successful in the beginning of their ventures and avoid a few common pitfalls. “A lot can go wrong,” Bill said. His son, Zander, decided to take up beekeeping...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Concepts Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with New "Almas" Collection

It’s been 25 years since Concepts opened its first set of Boston doors in 1996, so to celebrate a quarter-century in the game the powerful footwear and apparel retailer has presented a new “Almas” apparel collection. Introducing a custom print that makes use of Concepts’ signature interlocking C logo while also using seasonally appropriate textiles like lightweight nylon fabrics and jersey cotton across its 22 pieces the “Almas” collection was designed for the “Sunday of summer” (in more straightforward terms, the season’s end).
Collegesthedepauw.com

First-Year Orientation Helps International Students Begin Semester Successfully

International student move-in for the Fall semester was staggered from Aug. 16 to 22 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, though most first-years moved in on Aug. 16. Once on campus, international students attended more than 14 different sessions as part of their new student orientation, according to the Interim International Student Services Specialist Beth Haymaker.
Economydiscoverestevan.com

Night Market Sees Success In First Year

The night markets came through Estevan from May until the end of August. Vendors came from across Saskatchewan to set up in a local parking lot while showcasing food and entertainment on Thursday evenings. Josh Leblanc, the organizer of the night markets, says the markets got pretty busy. "We had...
Lifestylewineindustryadvisor.com

Celebrating Achievement and Looking Ahead: The Wine Business Institute Celebrates 25 Years

Anniversary Marked with a Conversation on Sept 15th with Kim Marcus, from Wine Spectator, moderated by Ray Johnson of the Wine Business Institute. This fall, the Wine Business Institute (WBI) at Sonoma State University, an intellectual and industry center for faculty, students, and the business community, is excited to celebrate 25 years as a pioneer in providing wine business education and research to advance the wine industry. For the last 25 years, the WBI has worked to propel the wine industry with industry-relevant wine business research and cutting-edge continuing education and certificate programs to shape the industry’s leaders. To kick off the occasion, WBI Executive Director Ray Johnson and Wine Spectator Napa Bureau Chief Kim Marcus will host a virtual conversation to discuss the evolution of and the future for the wine industry at large. Register for the virtual conversation here.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Healing Is a Process Make The First Step!

On September 4th, a gathering of Healing agents tool place, as the event served as a healing space for many. Event creators have often said “our community needs to heal” but what does that mean? Trauma is all around us in our everyday lives, in fact that statement cannot have enough attention. “The Healing Gathering” was hosted by Marrika Rodgers, a Mental Health Clinician in Milwaukee who was joined by other professionals during the event.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Pierson Named To "Forty Under 40" By Home Furnishings Business Magazine

Young leaders found ways to conduct business, help companies thrive during a global crisis. Megan Pierson, Senior Vice President of Business Development at POLYWOOD, has been recognized by Home Furnishings Business Magazine in its eighth annual Forty Under 40 awards for career achievements and community involvement. Joining other extraordinary young professionals in the home furnishings industry, Megan is featured in the trade publication’s July/August issue.
JobsTimes Union

InnovatorsBox Launching New Season Of Award-Winning Workplace Podcast Series This Fall

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. InnovatorsBox® is wrapping up Season 1 of their podcasts Dear Workplace and Curious Monica, with plans to launch Season 2 this October. The podcasts are produced by InnovatorsBox Studios™, a division of InnovatorsBox, LLC, to help reimagine how listeners thrive at work with groundbreaking solutions. Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox, Monica H. Kang hosts both podcasts.
Businesspctonline.com

Court Parker Recognized with Vistage Leadership Award

ATLANTA - Vistage announced Court Parker as the recipient of the Vistage Leadership Award. The Leadership Award celebrates a member’s enduring excellence in leadership, recognizing the discernible impact they’ve had on their business, Vistage group, and community. Court Parker is the second-generation owner and CEO of Bug Busters, a full-service...
Southington, CTuconn.edu

UCAHNRA Board Supports College, Connects Alumni

The CAHNR Alumni Board, UCAHNRA, helps the College realize its strategic vision and fosters inclusive community. Going back to school as an adult can be hard, but that’s not the case for the members of the UConn College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources Alumni Board (UCAHNRA). This group of dedicated, engaged CAHNR alums continue to come back to – or at least visit virtually –their alma mater in order to foster a strong network and provide support for current students.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Trail is celebrating 44 years with unique offering

RALEIGH — Celebrating its 44th birthday, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail has a September offering for those willing to do the 44 Mile Challenge. Walk or hike 44 miles anywhere on the trail during the month, and become entered for one of six prize packs from REI. Participants with the highest total mileage also receive a special prize.
CollegesIndiana Daily Student

IU’s international student population drops enrollment, maintains global presence

IU’s international student population dropped from around 5,500 students in fall 2019 to about 4,700 students enrolled this fall due to the complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. John Wilkerson, associate vice president for IU's Office of International Services, said many factors, including difficulty securing a visa, trouble traveling internationally and...
West Haven, CTNew Haven Chargers

University of New Haven, Dell Technologies Collaboration to Foster Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Esports

The affiliation will create a graduate-level course focused on exploring and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in esports, creating new opportunities for students and adding to Dell’s portfolio of global DEI initiatives. The University of New Haven and Dell Technologies, a multinational computer technology company, have announced a new collaboration...
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Olaniyi Iyiola Appointed Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Clarkson University

Olaniyi S. Iyiola has been appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University. He received his Ph.D. in applied & computational mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, his MBA from California University of Pennsylvania, his master of science degree in pure & applied mathematics from the African University of Science & Technology, Nigeria, and his bachelor of science in mathematics from the University of Nigeria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy