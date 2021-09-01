Cancel
Burlingame, CA

Burlingame begins 2021 fall season with a straight-set sweep of Lick Wilmerding

By Nathan Mollat Daily Journal staff
San Mateo Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burlingame girls’ tennis team is a perennial Central Coast Section qualifier. This year, the Panthers are looking for a little bit more. With an entire starting lineup returning from the spring season, Burlingame coach Bill Smith believes this fall’s squad can finish in the upper echelon of the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division. If they don’t challenge Menlo-Atherton for the division title, the Panthers can certainly be in the mix for the top spot in the PAL team tournament.

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

