The Oregon State Fair is one of the most beloved annual traditions in the Beaver State. Since 1862, this epic festival has marked the end of summer, inviting Oregonians to come and revel at the 185-acre Oregon State Fairgrounds. There have been only a few times the fair has been cancelled in its 150+ year tenure; 2020 was one of those historic exceptions. Happily, the Oregon State Fair is back on for 2021, and you’ll want to play a day out to partake in this time-honored tradition.