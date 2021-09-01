Shawn Mendes will oversee music for TV adaptation of 'Life Is Strange' video game
Shawn Mendes can add "executive producer" and "music supervisor" to his resume: He's going to be involved in bringing the video game Life Is Strange to TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn and Andrew Gertler -- Shawn's partner in their production company Permanent Content -- are going to oversee music for the TV series, which is currently in development. Shawn and Gertler will executive produce the project as well.www.power953.com
