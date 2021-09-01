Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shawn Mendes will oversee music for TV adaptation of 'Life Is Strange' video game

By Andrea Dresdale
power953.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Mendes can add "executive producer" and "music supervisor" to his resume: He's going to be involved in bringing the video game Life Is Strange to TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn and Andrew Gertler -- Shawn's partner in their production company Permanent Content -- are going to oversee music for the TV series, which is currently in development. Shawn and Gertler will executive produce the project as well.

www.power953.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gertler
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Abc Audio#Music Supervisor#Life Is Strange#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Camila Cabello Responds to Those Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

Are you sitting? If you stan Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in a serious (/possibly too serious) way, then you probably should be because Camila has confirmed, officially and unequivocally, that Shawn has not put a ring on it. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, Camila...
MusicETOnline.com

Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is making her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer and rapper took to Instagram to share the exciting news, which comes just one day after MTV announced that she will be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup. "I’m hosting the...
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

Lorde no longer performing at 2021 MTV VMAs

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Lorde was initially announced as one of the performances at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), but MTV confirmed that the artist's set was cancelled. The official Twitter account for the award ceremony confirmed that the 24-year-old singer will not be hitting...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI added to 2021 MTV VMAs Performers

The 2021 MTV VMAs are set for this Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 PM ET/PT. Hosted by Doja Cat, the show has announced new performers in Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, and Tainy. Making his main stage debut, Jack Harlow will join forces with Lil Nas X on the iconic “VMAs” stage for their first-ever LIVE performance together of mega-hit “INDUSTRY BABY.” he Kid LAROI continues to take the music world by storm, setting his “VMAs” debut alongside Justin Bieber for a must-see performance of their chart-topping hit “Stay.” The first-time nominee will also look to take home his first Moonperson, as he’s nominated for “Best New Artist” and “PUSH Performance Of The Year.”
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
WWD

Everything to Know About the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Live awards shows are upon us once more, with MTV hosting its 38th Video Music Awards in New York this year. The ceremony will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12. The awards show was initially scheduled to take place at the arena last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VMAs were staged at various outdoor venues throughout the city’s five boroughs with no in-person ceremony.More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetA Look Back at Zendaya's Best...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Unleashes ‘Have Mercy’ Music Video Trailer

Chloe Bailey is strutting towards Friday’s release of her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’ with vigor. The Murda Beatz-produced bop has been the subject of ample buzz and to-date its snippet has drummed up over 800,000 uses on TikTok. Adding fuel to the fire of excitement, the 23-year-old unwrapped a...
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Shawn Mendes wants Niall Horan to have his own talk show

Shawn Mendes was clearly a fan of Niall Horan’s guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. “I need @NiallOfficial to have his own talk show one day !!!” Shawn tweeted Thursday. “Born to host and make people laugh and smile !!”. Niall responded and said he might be...
Video Gamesimdb.com

‘Life Is Strange’ Series From Legendary TV, dj2 Entertainment, Enlists Shawn Mendes, Anonymous Content to Produce

The television adaptation of the hit video game series “Life Is Strange” is enlisting music star Shawn Mendes and Anonymous Content. The TV version of the Square Enix games hails from Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment, with Anonymous Content now also producing. Anonymous and Legendary will serve as co-studios, with Legendary as the lead studio. Mendes and Andrew Gertler will executive produce under their Permanent Content banner while also overseeing music for the series.
TV Seriespsu.com

Life Is Strange TV Series Showing Signs Of Life As Shawn Mendes Joins Project

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Legendary Pictures has nabbed Shawn Mendes to work on the in-development Life is Strange TV project. Mendes has signed as an executive producer and will also be involved with the music side of things, while Anonymous Content, the production company behind 13 Reasons Why, has also joined the project.
Behind Viral VideosCNET

Taylor Swift joins TikTok ahead of Red re-release

Some of us have been living on Taylor Swift TikTok for a while now, but it's just been missing one thing -- Taylor herself. All that changed on Monday when the global megastar joined the video-first social network by posting her very first TikTok. Lip-syncing to Screwface Capital by British...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes to perform at MTV VMAs this year

It’s been revealed that Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes are to be two of the leading acts to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year. They will be joined by the likes of Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello who will also be appearing at the star-studded lineup.
CelebritiesBillboard

Why Selena Gomez & Shawn Mendes Wanted to Collaborate With Camilo

Produced by songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera along with A.C. and Camilo, “999” comes five months after Gomez released her first Spanish-language EP Revelación, which made her the first woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart since 2017. The collaboration, according to Barrera, was born organically after...
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Shawn Mendes Thinks That Niall Horan Should Take On This Job

Can we talk about how Niall Horan needs to host a talk show, because his stint on Jimmy Kimmel was the absolute best. He wasn’t afraid to go the distance, push boundaries and have fun with every moment. Especially with Lizzo. The two had a fifteen minute interview that will...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Shawn Mendes Apparently Talks Dirty in His Sleep

Camilo Cabello and Shawn Mendes' relationship can be steamy — apparently even when Mendes is asleep. During the pandemic, Cabello said Mendes was sleep talking a lot "because we were going to sleep together every night" and she tends to stay up longer than him "on my iPad or reading." Five minutes after getting into bed, "Like mid-sentence, he'll be like, 'And I–' and I'll be like," she continued, flustered.
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

How Camilla Addressed the Rumours About Engagement With Shawn Mendes?

When Camila Cabello released a TikTok video of herself dancing on her latest song, “Don’t Go Yet,” with an engagement-like ring on her left ring finger, it ignited engagement rumors. However, on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, she said that it isn’t what it appears to be. How Camilla Addressed the...
MusicComplex

Best New Canadian Songs: Shawn Mendes, dvsn, Skiifall, Boslen

After an extended gestation period, Certified Lover Boy finally has a due date. Drake will drop his long-awaited project just before deadline to be a contender for Album of the Summer. Regardless, we’ve had plenty of music from the north side to keep us satiated in the interim. From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of hot vax summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy