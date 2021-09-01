Cancel
Texas State

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect; Ida relief won't come quickly; Spears 'will not be extorted'

By Associated Press, CNN
Sioux City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum. A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but...

siouxcityjournal.com

Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US supreme court refuses to block extreme Texas abortion law

A deeply divided supreme court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, effectively stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 early on Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others...
Texas StateWashington Post

Critics of Texas’s convoluted abortion law have a point. The solution is to overturn Roe v. Wade.

O. Carter Snead is a law professor at the University of Notre Dame and author of “What It Means to be Human: The Case for the Body in Public Bioethics.”. How did we get to this place in our national discourse on abortion where, instead of arguing about how to care rightly for women, children and families, we are screaming about the legal technicalities of “pre-enforcement challenges” and “sovereign immunity”?
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

GOP-led abortion bans risk driving away voters the party needs

A Texas law that effectively bans most abortions will complicate Republican efforts to stem their losses among college-educated suburban voters as the polarizing issue moves to the forefront of upcoming elections. The law, and a possible reactive wave of abortion bans in other conservative states, risks driving away Americans who...
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Women's HealthPosted by
Variety

Will Hollywood Boycott Texas Following Six-Week Abortion Ban?

Is Hollywood about to mess with Texas? As the state enforces a law that will make parties to almost all abortions vulnerable to civil prosecution — a measure that was upheld by the Supreme Court on Wednesday – show business liberals and corporate giants are feeling pressure to act, multiple industry insiders told Variety. While the law seeks to ban abortions six weeks after conception, a stage at which most people don’t even know they are pregnant, the most incendiary part of the mandate says anyone assisting the procedure can be sued in civil court. This includes medical staff, family members, or...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Women's HealthSeattle Times

400 calls, no more appointments: Texas abortion clinic scrambles to see patients before 6-week ban takes effect

HOUSTON — Kathy Kleinfeld’s cellphone lit up for the first time on Monday at 3 a.m. By 7 a.m., she had 13 missed calls. When she couldn’t be reached by phone, she said, patients emailed, desperate to schedule their abortion with Houston Women’s Reproductive Services before Wednesday, when Texas is on track to ban abortions after six weeks gestation, before most people know they’re pregnant.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

This Law Begins the End of Abortion as We Know It

Whatever the Supreme Court decides to do on Tuesday, Texas Republicans are ready to finally overturn Roe v. Wade. As of September 1, SB8, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law, will only ban abortions at 6 weeks, with no exception for rape or incest, while targeting anyone who “aids or abets” another person’s abortion. The idea is to make anyone who helps a woman get an abortion a legal target, even her Uber driver, with any citizen able to collect a bounty on abortion providers.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Texas passes law banning abortion after six weeks

A law banning abortion from as early as six weeks into pregnancy has come into effect in the US state of Texas. It bans abortions after the detection of what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat, something medical authorities say is misleading. The law, one of the most restrictive in...

