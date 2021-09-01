Pico-Powered Touchpad Adds 24 Buttons to Your Project

Complete your work setup with the Keychron Q1 QMK custom mechanical keyboard. It has a 75% layout you can customize fully. In fact, you can change each switch, stabilizer, keycap, and more to suit your needs. Plus, with an all-metal 6063 aluminum CNC machined body, it looks great on your desk. Even better, you can save two different layouts in the same system for your macOS and Windows computers. Also, a gasket-mounted design provides a flexible typing feel and a nice sound. Additionally, full QMK and VIA support allow you to program and remap each key right on the keyboard. Moreover, the hot-swappable sockets are mounted on the PCB and don’t require soldering. Finally, the south-facing RGB SMD LED lights are easy to see.