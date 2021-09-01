Cancel
Technology

Pico-Powered Touchpad Adds 24 Buttons to Your Project

By Ian Evenden
Tom's Hardware
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking rather like a dance mat for tarantulas, this is, in fact, the Blackboard (as featured on Hackster). It has 24 capacitive touchpads and nine LEDs with an embedded Raspberry Pi Pico ready to be used as an interface device for whatever you can imagine. Made in Mexico by Blackbeat,...

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
