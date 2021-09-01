Moisture moving over Colorado, flash flooding possible in the mountains

DENVER -- After another day of 90s yesterday, we are in for some much cooler weather for Thursday and Friday.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 52 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

Today was a touch cooler in Denver, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Cool, wet weather occurring for the mountains and western valleys of Colorado. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 70s across the western half of the state and that's about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than earlier this week.

A cold front will move across Colorado by early Thursday. Some heavy rainfall will be likely in the mountains with flash flooding and mudslides possible — especially around burn scars. We are tapping into some of the moisture from what's left of Tropical Storm Nora.

Thursday will be cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs will be in the low 80s. Friday will also stay in the lower 80s with scattered thunderstorms.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend with lower rain chances. By Sunday and Monday, highs will be back into the mid-90s in the Denver area and across the eastern plains. The heat will continue through most of next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

