I can’t believe that Summer is officially over and that our kids are already back to school (and my little Leo is in Kindergarten! Where has the time gone?!). There is no denying that teachers have a lot on their plate to get ready to welcome the kiddos back. From prepping their classrooms to making sure lesson plans are ready… they have enough on the go and shouldn’t have to worry about paying out of their own pocket to ensure their students are equipped with the supplies they need!