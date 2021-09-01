Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
No injuries reported in mobile home park shooting

LUMBERTON — No one was injured after homes were struck by gunfire Tuesday morning in Turner Mobile Home Park.

Lumberton police responded about 10:35 a.m. to a shots fired call at the mobile home park, located at 300 Pearl St., according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers discovered that no one had been shot but “several homes” had been struck in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.

***

Police continue search for shooting suspect

ST. PAULS — The search continues for a 26-year-old St. Pauls man wanted in a July 25 shooting at a local convenience store.

Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street in St. Pauls, is wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. McNair is believed to be involved in a shooting at Happy Mart #3 on West Broad Street in St. Pauls.

Also facing the same charges in the shooting was Waltay Jackson, who surrendered at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, according to the police department.

“The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches,” according to SPPD.

The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

McNair should be considered armed and dangerous and may be staying in the Lumberton area.

Anyone with information about McNair’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago 910-865-5155.

***

American Red Cross sets blood drive for Friday

LUMBERTON — The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Antioch Baptist Church, located at 5089 Old Whiteville Road.

Those who come to give blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Also as a thank you, those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.

Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

***

Service to be held in honor of Imperial Foods fire victims

HAMLET — The city of Hamlet will hold a service in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Imperial Foods fire which claimed the lives of 25 workers, injured many more and forever changed the lives of countless others, on Friday.

Those who lost their lives on Sept. 3, 1991 were: Josephine Barrington, Peggy Anderson, Mary Lillian Wall, Philip R. Dawkins, Minnie Mae Thompson, Janice Marie Wall Lynch, Elizabeth Ann Bellamy, Cynthia S. Wall, Josie M. Coulter, Bertha Jarrell, John Robert Gagnon, Rose Marie Gibson Peele, Mary Alice Arnold Quick, Fred Barrington Jr., Martha A. Ratliff, Gail V. Campbell, Rosie Ann Chambers, Michael Morrison, Rose Lynette Wilkins, Brenda Gail Kelly, David Michael Albright, Margaret Banks, Donald Bruce Rich, Jeffrey Antonia Webb, and Cynthia Marie Ratliff.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday on Bridges Street in Hamlet at the site of the memorial. The event is open to the public.

From Champion Media reports

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

