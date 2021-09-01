SRU To Open New SUCCEED Building On Main Street
Slippery Rock University is set to open a new facility on Main Street in Butler next week. It’s called SUCCEED and it will serve as a community outreach office. SRU is leasing the building in the 100 block of North Main Street as part of an ongoing initiative to create mutually beneficial relationships in the county. The office will include work stations where community members can meet and collaborated with Slippery Rock students and staff.butlerradio.com
