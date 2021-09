Indie developer and publisher Sunlight Games revealed this week that their upcoming sequel Two Hundred Ways will be released on Steam on September 3rd. Those of you who love marble puzzle games will get a kick out of this one as they improve on the original by providing you 200 different puzzles to challenge the brain and give you options of puzzle-solving that you probably didn't think of. All you have to do is the simple task of guiding anything from one to multiple marbles out of a maze that can have up to three levels. It sounds simple until you see some of the complex oddities they throw in your path where anything and everything can go wrong. You can check out the latest trailer for the game, which gives you a preview of the mayhem to come, down at the bottom.