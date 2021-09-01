Letter to the editor

I would like to extend a big “thank you“ and “great job!” to all who lent their hands, hearts, and resources to help during and after the gas explosion and fire at the apartment building where I lived on the second floor. I am so glad for all those who acted so quickly to help my neighbors escape the fire. I am so thankful to all the firefighters and other first responders who worked so hard and so long to put out the fire and protect others from its devastation. I am so grateful for those who evacuated residents and others from the area to protect them from harm. I thank Tyrone Borough Police for all their intervention, including the investigation into the incident. Since I was visiting family elsewhere, and not present when this tragedy occurred, I don’t know who all may have been involved in rescue and mitigation efforts, but I thank you all!