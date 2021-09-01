Cancel
ESPN's potential team surprises list features a big year for Jamaal Williams

By Jeff Risdon
 7 days ago
A provocative new list from ESPN’s Dan Graziano features a “potential surprise” for each of the NFL’s 32 teams. Graziano’s listing for Detroit is an interesting one that might not be terribly surprising either.

The potential surprise is Jamaal Williams, and not D’Andre Swift, leading the Lions in rushing. And while at first blush it’s easy to get indignant about that idea, it’s not far-fetched.

More than once over the years, new Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has made it clear he likes to use multiple running backs — that he models this philosophy on the Carolina teams that used both DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

Yes, the team has 2020 second-round pick D’Andre Swift on the roster. But it gave Williams a two-year, $6 million contract with $3.5 million guaranteed as a free agent. Detroit definitely plans to use him. Add in the fact that Swift has been dealing with injuries throughout camp, and it’s set up for Williams to assume a large role.

Williams struggled in the preseason, gaining just 15 yards on nine carries in the opener against the Buffalo Bills. But he’s looked sharp in training camp and is the clear No. 2 behind Swift. And Swift is indeed battling a groin injury that has prevented him from practicing much at all this summer.

This is one of those “surprises” that might be a legit reality. It also highlights why the Lions, who plan to run the ball heavily on offense, targeted an upgrade like Williams as the No. 2 back and also why Detroit kept four RBs on the 53-man roster.

