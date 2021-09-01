Police reports
Logan Township Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred at Dunkin Donuts at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The suspect struck the awning above the drive-thru window, causing damage to it before they fled the scene. The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male in his 20s and driving a white U-Haul truck. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Logan Township Police Department at (814) 949-3364.www.huntingdondailynews.com
Comments / 0