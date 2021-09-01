Cancel
Finding Fawn Mountain: A family's search for answers

By E. S. YOUNG Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor centuries, domestic violence was a known but unacknowledged fact, something that was perhaps spoken of in whispers but never a topic of open discussion. The subject was considered too unpleasant. And while it is no longer considered as taboo as it once was, misconceptions about domestic violence still persist, particularly in cases where women are the aggressors. Such is the case of Fawn Mountain, a woman with ties to Tyrone who disappeared in 2012 and whose story has recently been told on a number of true crime channels.

