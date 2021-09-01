Eagles News: One bold prediction has Philadelphia leading the NFL in sacks
Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Philadelphia Eagles: Their defense leads the league in sacks. Their biggest bright spot this summer was the play of the defensive line. The Eagles have veterans in Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. But if their young players can take a step forward from last year, this pass rush has a chance to be among the league’s best. Javon Hargrave played injured in 2020 but has had an excellent summer and looks like a good fit for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Josh Sweat, 24, is looking to build off of last year’s six-sack season and offers big upside. The Eagles have depth with Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan and rookie Milton Williams. This group finished third league-wide last year with 49 sacks, so it’s not like this prediction requires a massive leap.www.bleedinggreennation.com
