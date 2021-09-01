Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Unlimited Food + Sips at Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

By Stephanie Patterson
Posted by 
Orlando Date Night Guide
Orlando Date Night Guide
 7 days ago

SPONSORED — Calling all foodies! The beloved Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns for its 11th year Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Boasting unlimited tastings at more than 20 stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, 100+ beverage selections, and live entertainment, this annual foodie fete takes place outdoors on the hotel’s scenic causeway under the stars.

Overnight packages and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at FoodandWineClassic.com .

About the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, wine samplings from around the world and a selection of other beverages, all amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409hBk_0bjFb1tR00

Live entertainment both nights inside the Dolphin Fountain is sure to please with a variety of fan-favorite acts.

The event features numerous themed areas including a beer garden, bubble lounge, and other specialty areas with more selections of food and drink.

With 22 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program. The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3QU4_0bjFb1tR00

Stroll the causeway where you will be tempted with a diverse selection of delectable delights prepared by our award-winning chefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ng02M_0bjFb1tR00

One of the many dessert offerings available each night of the event.

TICKETS + OVERNIGHT PACKAGES

Package options include a pair of tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings and a one- or two-night hotel stay starting at $580 per night. Overnight packages can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850.

Advance-purchase, event-only tickets are $165 per person (inclusive of tax and service fees).

To purchase an overnight package, visit FoodandWineClassic.com .

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY WORLD SWAN AND DOLPHIN RESORT

In the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort, the award-winning Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort resides amongst the greatest theme parks and attractions in Central Florida. It is located between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios , and nearby Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can discover 22 world-class restaurants and lounges, sophisticated guest rooms with Westin Heavenly Beds and the luxurious Mandara Spa. The resort features six pools, three health clubs, nearby golf, complimentary transportation throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, the early entry and extended park hours benefit, advance tee times on nearby Disney championship golf courses, and more! www.SwanDolphin.com

*Presented by Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

DISCLOSURE

We were compensated to write this post…
and
We are committed to providing you with valuable content that informs and inspires you…
and
We are clear that all of our content, including our sponsored content, gives value to our readers.
Our commitment as a for-profit website is to marry total transparency with superior, locally-created content. If you ever feel we fall short in that commitment, please let us know .

Learn more about advertising with us here .

The post Unlimited Food + Sips at Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
235
Followers
32
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Walt Disney World Resort#Food Drink#Packages Package#Walt Disney World Swan#Hollywood Studios#Westin Heavenly Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Canceled Disney Springs Projects Remain Abandoned and Untouched

At Disney Springs, Guests typically visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created. There will always be something being built or refurbished in the area from time to time, as we can see all over Disney property. Lately, Guests at Disney Springs may have realized that some areas have been under construction for quite some time; however, at the moment, no construction is being done.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World Ride Remains Unexpectedly Closed For Nearly 10 Days

The fan-favorite EPCOT ride, Living with the Land, is continuing to experience prolonged downtime as it has now been unexpectedly closed for nearly 10 days. The ride was never listed on the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, and so at this time, we do not have a reason as to why the attraction isn’t available.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Spaceship Earth Sparkles at Night as Disney Tests New Lighting

With the 50th anniversary at Walt Disney World Resort only a few weeks away, many fans are very excited to see all of the changes and new offerings that will be coming to the Park. When the theme park icons were announced, we knew Magic Kingdom would decorate Cinderella Castle,...
Palm Beach, FLbocamag.com

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Tickets On Sale Now

The 14th annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is back, and tickets for the four-day event are now on sale. From December 9-12 attendees will have their choice of more than 20 events that range from intimate gatherings and lively events to wine tastings and cooking demonstrations. Held throughout...
RestaurantsEater

Voodoo Doughnut Will Open in Vancouver Amid Pickets at Its Original Location

Voodoo Doughnut Will Open a Shop Near the Vancouver Mall. Voodoo Doughnut is planning to open its first Washington State location in November, its 12th location. Voodoo Doughnut, which has accrued flocks of tourists at its Old Town location since 2003, went on a large-scale expansion push when CEO Chris Schultz joined the company four years ago; Schultz told the Columbian that he’s been eyeing a Vancouver location since his arrival. The company is chipping away at the opening while the company’s union, which it does not recognize, has been consistently protesting working conditions at the original Old Town location. Voodoo Doughnut’s Vancouver location will take over a former Chase Bank branch at 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive. [C]
Lifestyleculturemap.com

Epic Waters presents Flowapalooza Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will host the Flowboarder, FlowTour Nationals Championship. The waterpark is taking the event to a whole new level by turning it into a three-day festival.
Restaurantspopville.com

“Dauphine’s Launches Happy Hour + Outdoor Bar Service”

“Dauphine’s has officially launched a happy hour menu, as well as seating and service at their outdoor bar. Beginning today, diners will be able to enjoy happy hour specials on snacks, beer, wine, & cocktails at both of Dauphines’ bars. Items on the snack menu include Deviled Eggs, Fried Hog’s Head Cheese, Black Eyed Pea Falafel ($6 each), and Local Harris Creek Oysters ($2 each). Cocktail specials include the Roffignac, Napoleonic Code, Pimm’s Cup, and the New Orleans Buck ($10 each), with cocktail specials rotating regularly. Wine by the glass will be $10, and beer $5.
Festivalthevillagerny.com

Holiday Valley Beer & Wine Festival

The 17th Annual Beer and Wine Festival is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021. Get the hubby, get the wife, get your friends, and come enjoy a weekend at Holiday Valley with many of the region’s best craft brewers, wineries and cideries in attendance. Save room so you can sample your favorites, plus try out several new and unique flavors. It’s an event you don’t want to be missing with live entertainment, food trucks and unforgettable memories with friends!
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

EPCOT Food and Wine Booths Part 4, New Additions

EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival officially began July 15 with 81 different food items to enjoy and even more booths recently opened. Of course, we’re on a mission to try them all, and our quest continues with park reporter Chrissy back at EPCOT sampling food from eight more booths.
Food & Drinksnewportbeachindy.com

2021 Pacific Wine + Food Classic at Newport Dunes Canceled

The annual Pacific Wine + Food Classic, which was scheduled to be held at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort October 23 and 24, has been canceled. An announcement posted on the Pacific Wine + Food Classic website and Facebook page reads “We have sad news. The challenges that Covid brought have been endless on many industries, including ours. Unfortunately, challenges keep presenting themselves in many ways making this year’s event just about impossible. We are forced to cancel this year’s Pacific Wine + Food Classic. We can’t wait to see you all next year.”
Seaside Heights, NJNew Jersey Monthly

Sip Wine with Your Toes in the Sand at This Seaside Heights Festival

Oenophiles can enjoy New Jersey vintages on the beach for a whole weekend. Admission to the event includes a souvenir wine glass and the opportunity to sample and purchase more than 200 Jersey wines. The weekend will also feature live music, artisans and crafters, wine art activities, seminars and more. The event runs from 12–5 pm both days. Tickets can be purchased online. Advance tickets are $20 per person; day-of, $25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy