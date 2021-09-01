Unlimited Food + Sips at Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

SPONSORED — Calling all foodies! The beloved Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns for its 11th year Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Boasting unlimited tastings at more than 20 stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, 100+ beverage selections, and live entertainment, this annual foodie fete takes place outdoors on the hotel’s scenic causeway under the stars.

Overnight packages and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at FoodandWineClassic.com .

About the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, wine samplings from around the world and a selection of other beverages, all amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment.

The event features numerous themed areas including a beer garden, bubble lounge, and other specialty areas with more selections of food and drink.

With 22 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program. The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.

TICKETS + OVERNIGHT PACKAGES

Package options include a pair of tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings and a one- or two-night hotel stay starting at $580 per night. Overnight packages can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850.

Advance-purchase, event-only tickets are $165 per person (inclusive of tax and service fees).

To purchase an overnight package, visit FoodandWineClassic.com .

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY WORLD SWAN AND DOLPHIN RESORT

In the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort, the award-winning Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort resides amongst the greatest theme parks and attractions in Central Florida. It is located between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios , and nearby Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can discover 22 world-class restaurants and lounges, sophisticated guest rooms with Westin Heavenly Beds and the luxurious Mandara Spa. The resort features six pools, three health clubs, nearby golf, complimentary transportation throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, the early entry and extended park hours benefit, advance tee times on nearby Disney championship golf courses, and more! www.SwanDolphin.com

