LEGO is showing FC Barcelona fans some incredible team pride with the reveal of a truly unique set. Camp Nou comes to life with 5,509 pieces that is filled with faithful detail to keep soccer fans happy. Some of these include the pitch, players tunnel, press section, VIP entrances, and even a mini FC Barcelona team bus. LEGO has split the set into five different sections that will show off the fantastic structure even better, making sure fans can capture all of the sportstastic detail. FC Barcelona Camp Nou measures 8 inches high and 19 inches wide, making this one mighty sports collectible for any dedicated soccer fan. The stadium is priced at a whopping $349.99 and is available for purchase right now and here.