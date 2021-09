Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you suffering from discomfort when it’s time to get some shuteye after a long day? Many of Us out there have tried what feels like every remedy under the sun to achieve a better night’s sleep. If you’re struggling to get the recommended eight hours a night, chances are, you feel the same. Weighted blankets, sleep masks, soothing white noise machines — you name it. We’ve tried it all, and you likely have too! Of course, there are over-the-counter and prescription medications that are designed to assist with insomnia and other sleep-related conditions, but getting medicine involved may feel like a drastic measure.