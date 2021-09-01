Changes are happening on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach; a kickoff block party is Friday

Devon Hammer paints a mural along Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Richard Nickel and Chris Revels stood in the Atlantic Avenue trolley lane Tuesday morning, paint brushes in hand. They joined dozens of other artists working together to complete an improvement project along the commercial strip at the Oceanfront.

The AVE — Activate, Visit, Experience — will debut in time for Labor Day weekend with new walking and bike paths, entertainment space and outdoor dining spaces known as parklets.

Nickel, an Old Dominion University art professor, painted blue and white circles in the walking path next to the sidewalk.

“It’s beautiful and functional at the same time,” he said.

Virginia Beach is spending $300,000 on The AVE, and city planners want feedback from the public. A kickoff party will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the improvement area from 17th to 20th streets. A survey is available online at https://airtable.com/shrtmzR4fgNkMkN0V .

The pilot program will help the city figure out what works and what should be considered in future design plans for Atlantic Avenue.

Several of the businesses that front the busy thoroughfare hope the changes will improve the resort area’s atmosphere, which many have said has become stagnant.

“I’m just happy the city is understanding that something needs to be done differently down here,” said Michael Mauch, owner of Harvest restaurant on 18th Street. “There are going to be a lot of good things that come out of it.”

