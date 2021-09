The Cirlot Agency is pleased to announce its recent hire of Nick Lewis, who joins the Cirlot team as a Multimedia Designer. Lewis primarily works with the digital team designing and developing responsive websites that serve a variety of strategic purposes. Beyond websites, he also works with the art direction and graphics team to create designs for print, social media, and brand identity. Two things in particular excite Lewis about work: having the freedom to focus and create new concepts and being a part of a team that is committed to solving unique problems. His experience includes signage manufacturing, children’s book illustration, print production management, and sales in the promotional product industry.