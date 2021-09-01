Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Dan’s Daily: U.S. Women Lose, Get Ready for UFA Signings, Tom Wilson Most Hated?

By Dan Kingerski
Posted by 
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States Women’s Team didn’t lose a World Championships for nearly a decade but couldn’t hold a two-goal first-period lead, and Canada celebrated its first gold medal since 2012 after a dramatic OT win. TSN debated if Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is the most hated player in the league. PHN evaluated the Pittsburgh Penguins potential Olympians, and our colleague Jimmy Murphy is hearing real NHL trade market and UFA rumblings.

pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
683
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Matt Niskanen
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Connor Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Washington Capitals#Dan S Daily#Women S Team#Tsn#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Ufa#Hockey Now#Pto#Pittsburgh Hockey#Team Usa#The U S Women#Tva#Nyi#Taraenko Nhl#The Colorado Avalanche#Nbc Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLNBC Sports

How will Tom Wilson perform in 2021-22?

Believe it or not, summer is winding down and it is time to think about the 2021-22 hockey season. Andrew Gillis and JJ Regan will discuss the biggest questions surrounding the Caps heading into the new season. Today's topic: How will Tom Wilson perform this season?. Andrew: Death, Taxes and...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

How Chris Drury fixed the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have gone through many changes since the infamous “letter” back in February of 2018. The core that Ranger fans had come to know and love was to be disbanded and the Cup window slammed shut for a younger core and a new window. Former General Manager Jeff Gorton was believed to be the leader in this process to bring the Cup back to The Garden. Or so we thought.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLPosted by
The Dad

Former NHL Player Dies Suddenly, Remembered As a Great Dad

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes was a hockey star in Boston and even got to finish his career with his hometown Boston Bruins. Late last month, the 31-year-old passed away unexpectedly, leaving his community shocked, his wife heartbroken, and his two young kids without a dad. Hayes and his wife...
NHLletsgohawks.net

Report: Blackhawks Place Goalie On Trade Block.

The Chicago Blackhawks were left with a pretty big hole when they let Corey Crawford walk to free agency. In between the pipes turned into a committee situation for the Hawks with Kevin Lankinen leading the way with some help from Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban. However now they've got...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Brady Tkachuk Fed Up With Senators.

As we get closer to the NHL season you'd be surprised at some of the names that remain unsigned by their teams. It's a pretty talented list of unsigned restricted free agents to start the month of September. Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughers, Rasmus Dahlin and Brady Tkachuk all remain unsigned...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Sharks, Canadiens, Penguins, Capitals, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Logan Brown is looking to be traded by the Ottawa Senators. Will he get what he wants? Meanwhile, Rocky Thompson has stepped down as an assistant coach for the San Jose Sharks. Why? Will the Montreal Canadiens match the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer or do they have another plan in the works and are the Washington Capitals still trying to trade Evgeny Kuznetsov?
NHLPensBurgh

How Chad Ruhwedel’s fringe roster status makes Penguins history

Can you name the remaining Penguins from the 2016-17 championship squad still on the roster in 2021-22? Five probably come off the top of your head: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. Now, add in Brian Dumoulin and a recently re-acquired Dominik Simon. But there...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Eichel Turns Up Heat on NHL Trade Market; Flyers ‘Unacceptable’

After a summer of asking to be traded and mounting frustration, a source’s cryptic words came to fruition. The most anticipated move on the NHL trade market took an unexpected turn that could lead to the long-awaited conclusion. We looked at the evolution or de-evolution of the game. The changing Metropolitan Division could dramatically affect the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher addressed part of that story when he said the Flyers struggles took years off his life.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

OHL Will See Influx Of 2021 NHL Draft Selections For 2021-22

After a year that saw a straight-up canceled season, one of the most prestigious junior programs in the world will see an influx of talent for the 2021-22 campaign. The Canadian Hockey League as a whole has received some welcome news over the past few days, as high-end prospects from the 2021 NHL Draft have signed on to play with various teams in the CHL next season. Today, Stanislav Svozil, a third-round pick of Columbus, added himself to that list. We’ll dive into a list of notable first-rounders from the 2021 Draft who are expected to be returning to the OHL or coming there for the first time after stints elsewhere last season.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders: Way Too Early Predictions For 2022 UFA’s

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders takes a shot during warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers at the Nassau Coliseum on April 11, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) I know, I know, it’s...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Coaches on Hot Seats, Tuukka Will Play for Lots of Bud Light?

As our colleague in Vancouver aptly termed it, the end of the executive golf season will soon come to a close. Rob Simpson spoke with super-agent Pat Brisson, who is also Sidney Crosby’s agent, about the current two-headed monster in Vancouver. It was an illuminating conversation. Thursday is Team USA vs. Canada at the Women’s Worlds, you can see the result of our Pittsburgh Penguins reader poll, and The Hockey News put five coaches on the preseason hot seat.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Team Canada Thumps US; Eichel Trade Talks to Heat Up?

It’s Day 22 of the Pittsburgh Penguins roster stalemate. Not since Zach Aston-Reese signed a one-year tender on Aug. 5 have we had any Penguins player news. I do this tongue-in-cheek, but training camp is probably two weeks away, so we should have some things to discuss beginning next week. The Carolina Hurricanes gave Andrei Svechnikov a big contract and are still shopping on the NHL trade market. The Philadelphia Flyers gave major cash to Sean Couturier, and Team Canada put a hurtin’ on the US women at the Worlds.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Predicting the Future of Detroit’s Upcoming UFAs

The Detroit Red Wings next offseason is shaping up to be another busy one, as there are 20 players set to become UFAs or RFAs at the end of the season. Let’s take a (very) early look at the futures of Detroit’s UFAs. The Griffins Players. The non-roster players for...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Canadiens May Not Match; Story of Mobsters Buying a Team

At some point in the next few weeks, things have to start moving again. The NHL trade market has been ground to a halt like fog rolling in at JFK, though we have the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes drama, which could unfold like only one other RFA offer sheet in NHL history. And the hockey community had an emotional send-off for Jimmy Hayes, who passed away last week at just 31-years-old.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Islanders FINALLY Reveal Contracts, More Evander Kane Drama

Lou Lamoriello eventually had to put his cards on the table to play the game. Wednesday was the day all of the players magically leaked their contracts, and we get a look at what the New York Islanders have done this offseason. There’s more Evander Kane nonsense. And a couple of former Pittsburgh Penguins got small deals to join NHL training camps, including Jack Johnson.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Thanks Penguins Fans, PHN Readers!

Before we get to NHL rumors and the daily reads, I’d like to say thank you. Thanks to Pittsburgh Penguins fans, and a growing number of loyal Pittsburgh Hockey Now readers, PHN is one of the most-read media outlets in Pittsburgh and certainly near the top of the most read hockey coverage in town. Because of your support, some cool things are coming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy