Dan’s Daily: U.S. Women Lose, Get Ready for UFA Signings, Tom Wilson Most Hated?
The United States Women’s Team didn’t lose a World Championships for nearly a decade but couldn’t hold a two-goal first-period lead, and Canada celebrated its first gold medal since 2012 after a dramatic OT win. TSN debated if Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is the most hated player in the league. PHN evaluated the Pittsburgh Penguins potential Olympians, and our colleague Jimmy Murphy is hearing real NHL trade market and UFA rumblings.pittsburghhockeynow.com
