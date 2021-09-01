Best Buy launches new lineup of e-bikes, scooters and mopeds coming to some stores in Miami

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 – Hylant announced today the expansion of its Florida presence to Miami, accommodating the high-growth business climate by providing best-in-class employee benefits advisory and brokerage services. Kenneth Doe, industry veteran and former account executive at Aon, will be leading the expansion, with Michaela Azi, also recently of Aon, joining as client service executive. “We’ve seen Miami experience explosive growth recently, and we know that growth requires the right advisory and brokerage services to keep businesses thriving,” said Brian Boone, office president of Orlando. “Even during the pandemic, there was massive employment and small business growth, and we can meet the needs of that growth.” This newest location, part of Hylant’s robust growth goals, expands the Florida footprint, which also includes locations in Orlando and Jacksonville. The new location will have a dedicated team of experts joining Doe and Azi, including client service and claims experts. “I am excited to join the Hylant family and lead this adventure,” said Doe. “With Hylant’s strong resources, we can bring innovative, creative solutions to Miami businesses, making them more competitive and helping to accelerate the growth of those businesses.” With his extensive experience as an employee benefits account executive, Doe brings his skills as a strategic consultant to the Miami business community, providing innovative solutions and advisory services to align with business goals. Azi will manage client service, bringing her skills in employee benefits consulting services and strategic advice to Hylant clients. Hylant is one of the largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms in the nation. Since 1935, the company has been committed to helping businesses and individuals protect the things that matter most to them. Hylant has had a presence in Florida since 2012, when the Orlando office opened. In that time, it has regularly been named a Best Place to Work by Orlando Business Journal and one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend.