Miami, FL

Best Buy launches new lineup of e-bikes, scooters and mopeds coming to some stores in Miami

By Brianna Kelly
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 7 days ago
Best Buy is launching an extensive lineup of electric bikes, scooters and mopeds online and in select stores in Miami and beyond.

South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
Another crypto conference is heading to Miami

Bitcoin 2022 won't be the only cryptocurrency conference in town next year. Organizers of the first-ever CryptoWorldCon announced the event is heading to the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami on April 1-2. The two-day conference will bring industry experts, entrepreneurs and investors together to highlight emerging cryptocurrency, blockchain and mining technologies, according to the event's website.
Forbes: Miami is a top emerging US tech city

Miami beat out rivals like New York City and Austin, Texas on Forbes' new ranking of emerging technology hubs in the U.S. The one metro it couldn't surpass? Tampa. Miami ranked No. 2 in the list, with Forbes noting that the city became a hot spot for innovation and company relocations in 2020. Some if the biggest names to make their way to the Magic City include Founders Fund partner Keith Rabois and Blumberg Capital founder David Blumberg.
Backed by Tesla board member, Eight Sleep raises $86M to scale sleep technology startup

A member of Tesla's board of directors is Miami-based Eight Sleep's newest backer. The sleep technology company on Monday announced it closed an $86 million Series C financing round led by Valor Equity Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm headquartered in Chicago. Valor's founder and CEO is Antonio Gracias, a tech investor who serves on the boards of Tesla and SpaceX in California.
FIU's Venture Miami Opportunity Program to uplift female founders of color

Florida International University is teaming with the city of Miami and JPMorgan Chase to empower female founders of color. The university received a $150,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to create the Venture Miami Opportunity Program within FIU's Office and Engagement, a new program that offers intensive management and leadership training to participants. The first cohort will kick off with 20 women business owners who are Black, indigenous or people of color.
HYLANT EXPANDS PRESENCE TO MIAMI, SUPPORTING EMPLOYMENT, SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 – Hylant announced today the expansion of its Florida presence to Miami, accommodating the high-growth business climate by providing best-in-class employee benefits advisory and brokerage services. Kenneth Doe, industry veteran and former account executive at Aon, will be leading the expansion, with Michaela Azi, also recently of Aon, joining as client service executive. “We’ve seen Miami experience explosive growth recently, and we know that growth requires the right advisory and brokerage services to keep businesses thriving,” said Brian Boone, office president of Orlando. “Even during the pandemic, there was massive employment and small business growth, and we can meet the needs of that growth.” This newest location, part of Hylant’s robust growth goals, expands the Florida footprint, which also includes locations in Orlando and Jacksonville. The new location will have a dedicated team of experts joining Doe and Azi, including client service and claims experts. “I am excited to join the Hylant family and lead this adventure,” said Doe. “With Hylant’s strong resources, we can bring innovative, creative solutions to Miami businesses, making them more competitive and helping to accelerate the growth of those businesses.” With his extensive experience as an employee benefits account executive, Doe brings his skills as a strategic consultant to the Miami business community, providing innovative solutions and advisory services to align with business goals. Azi will manage client service, bringing her skills in employee benefits consulting services and strategic advice to Hylant clients. Hylant is one of the largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms in the nation. Since 1935, the company has been committed to helping businesses and individuals protect the things that matter most to them. Hylant has had a presence in Florida since 2012, when the Orlando office opened. In that time, it has regularly been named a Best Place to Work by Orlando Business Journal and one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend.

