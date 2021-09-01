Pitt experts anticipate major flu surge this season, urge flu shots
This year’s flu season may be severe with up to half a million more flu hospitalizations than usual, according to new studies from University of Pittsburgh researchers. Two studies released Tuesday— both led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health — indicated that waning population-level immunity after last year’s historically mild flu season could cause a sharp spike in influenza cases this year.triblive.com
