Kiwibot to deploy additional semi-autonomous delivery robots in Miami-Dade County

LiquorSplit’s innovative model brings wholesale prices to consumers at an incredibly fast speed in a move to transform the future of e-commerce Miami, Florida, August 10, 2021. Nowadays people are demanding more and more of their delivery services in an effort to make life in the post-COVID world simpler. More than three quarters of Americans changed their shopping behavior during the pandemic and that change stuck; e-commerce sales remain at 35% above pre-COVID levels . However, simple comes at a hefty price, and same-day or even same-hour delivery services end up exhausting a significant chunk of consumers’ budget at the end of the month. LiquorSplit is an innovative delivery startup that began in Miami a little over a year ago and is already making strides towards solving this problem. The company has established a unique and successful model to offer, for the first time ever, liquor and convenience items to consumers at wholesale prices. Consumers are taking notice, and LiquorSplit is already the #1 customer rated delivery service for fast and affordable beer, wine, spirits, and seltzers in Miami! The celebrated startup is open and delivers every day from noon to 3am. The company’s philosophy is that the on-demand economy is now a necessary part of city living. In a typical day in Miami, millennials and zoomers can be found grinding away in a creative mindset or in a relaxation state with their loved ones. When the errands list creeps up, young professionals are struggling to stay ahead of the game or trying to gain more leisure time in a competitive world; more established professionals feel that they’ve worked too hard for too long to be wasting precious time on mindless runs. LiquorSplit believes that, as humans become more efficient, these side quests ought to be absorbed by technology solutions. LiquorSplit saves consumers the time and pains of going out to purchase heavy, breakable products and eliminates completely the risks of driving when there is alcohol involved. Now, users can have their spirits and convenience items delivered to their homes in less time than it gets them to go to the store at a fraction of the price. If you’d like to try the service, enjoy a 15% off of your first time order by using the discount code CHEERS15 at checkout. How It Works Thanks to its innovative technology and partnerships, LiquorSplit can offer the delivery of spirits and convenience items to urbanites in Miami at a fair cost. Visit the webapp at https://liquorsplit.com/ (1) browse and order your favorite liquor and essentials; (2) check-out with your payment and delivery information; (3) await the arrival of your goodies in 30 minutes or less guaranteed; (4) sit back, sip and relax! A key differentiator from cold tech companies is that LiquorSplit is also committed to providing consumers with a “memorable delivery experience.” The company requires drivers to go through extensive background checks and thorough white-glove service training to ensure concierge-level service every time. Moreover, a real human being is always available to answer customer service calls. The motto is “real people, real local.” Because this startup is 100% Miamian, it pledges to support fellow local brands, meaning that users (whom we call Liquorsplitters) are able to secure some of their favorite artisan beers and drinks on the site. The company bids favorably. It will be launching its mobile app in October 2021 and opening shop on the iconic Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Currently, LiquorSplit delivers to Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Brickell, Midtown, parts of Miami Shores and other nearby areas. Visit the site to find out whether this unique delivery experience comes to you. As we enter the second wave of COVID and with it a continued demand for last mile delivery firms, it is remarkable to see examples of local commerce like this one stepping up to the challenge alongside more traditional giants. About LiquorSplit: LiquorSplit is THE #1 customer rated delivery service for fast and affordable beer, wine, spirits, and seltzers in local Miami. Find a wide selection of liquor and more and have it delivered to your door in 30 minutes or less GUARANTEED, or the delivery fee is on us. Get ready to #TapThatApp and live a truly memorable delivery experience. Become a LiquorSplitter now via our webapp https://liquorsplit.com/ or find us on Instagram and Facebook.