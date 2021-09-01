Seattle Public Schools warns of bus delays on the first day of school Wednesday

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is warning families they can expect up to two-hour delays on bus routes on Wednesday, Sept. 1 - the first day of school.

The district's transportation department sent out a message to parents Tuesday night to inform them.

"We apologize for the interruption of your student's yellow bus service. There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and we are working with our yellow bus provider to hire more drivers and reduce service interruptions," the message reads, in part.

The message goes on to "encourage" parents to have an alternative way of getting students to school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and a "back-up transportation plan for the first weeks of school."

“Part of what we’re asking, unfortunately, is if [parents] can try to find alternate transportation to the school while First Student, our bus vendor, gets its driver staffing up to speed, and they’re not quite there,” SPS spokesperson Tim Robinson said Wednesday morning.

Click here for a full list of SPS bus routes impacted by the driver shortage.

Robinson said some First Student bus drivers quit last week before the start of school.

WATCH: Seattle Public Schools leaders speak on the first day of classes

Robinson said SPS does not “expect [the bus driver shortage] to be a prolonged problem.” Students that are late to class due to transportation issues will receive an excused absence.

SPS Superintendent Brent Jones said Wednesday morning outside Wing Luke Elementary School that the school bus issue is nothing new.

“My understanding is this is annually something we have a challenge with in terms of buses," he said.

Jones explained that the district's vendor and the district itself is working on incentives to hire more bus drivers. When questioned about the late notice, which came out roughly 12 hours before schools classes were scheduled to resume, Jones said the district notified parents as soon as it knew of the delays.

Districts across the country are dealing with driver shortages. In Portland, the driver shortage will impact bus routes at 17 schools in the district.

SPS is launching its " 180 Days of Excellence " initiative, which is aimed at getting students reacquainted with classrooms, other students and learning materials along with the health and safety measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We have been counting down the days until they arrive," Jones said. "Now, it's time to get to work."