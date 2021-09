Arcadian Atlas has to be on the radar of any tactical-RPG fan from the late 90s and early 2000s. Inspired by classics such as Tactics Orge and Final Fantasy Tactics, Arcadian Atlas has always looked good on paper since its Kickstarter a few years ago, but as we know, on-paper doesn’t always translate to actual success, especially in the TRPG world. Fortunately, Arcadian Atlas appears to be delivering on its promises and has continued to look impressive as more content is released. At the Awesome Indies showcase at Gamescom 2021, Arcadian Atlas released a new trailer (watch here) that stepped up the intrigue on two of the critical portions of any good TRPG: the classes and the story.