Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOtIN_0bjFX7Fx00

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.

If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they’re pregnant.

Abortion providers who are asking the Supreme Court to step in said the law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close. Planned Parenthood is among the abortion providers that have stopped scheduling abortions beyond six weeks from conception.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans on abortion early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.

What makes the Texas law different is its unusual enforcement scheme. Rather than have officials responsible for enforcing the law, private citizens are authorized to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions. Among other situations, that would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion. Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Abortion opponents who wrote the law also made it difficult to challenge the law in court, in part because it’s hard to know whom to sue.

Texas has long had some of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, including a sweeping law passed in 2013 that the Supreme Court eventually struck down but not before more than half of the state’s 40-plus abortion clinics closed.

Lawmakers also are moving forward in an ongoing special session in Texas with proposed new restrictions on medication abortion, a method using pills that accounts for roughly 40% of abortions in the U.S.

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas Statelanthorn.com

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

This past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.
Texas Statethepostathens.com

Here’s the Tea: The Texas abortion law is setting a dangerous precedent

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court failed to protect women across the nation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the “fetal heartbeat” bill in May 2019 and, on Sept. 1, the law became effective. The Supreme Court could have blocked the anti-abortion law but failed to do so with a 5-4 vote, forcing clinics across Texas to cancel appointments and turn people away. With this apparent negligence of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution, other states can find comfort that their anti-abortion bills will no longer be blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
Washington Monthly

The Texas Abortion Law Is a Nightmare for Pregnant Teens

In a stunning turn of events, the Supreme Court last week allowed a Texas law that bans virtually all abortions to take effect. The law, known as SB 8, was pushed through by a Republican-controlled legislature, signed by a Republican governor, and buttressed by federal judges who were appointed by Republican presidents. This is not the first time a state has passed a plainly unconstitutional abortion law, but it is the first time such a law has not been blocked by the courts. Now, Texas will be our first look at a post-Roe world, in which women’s autonomy is controlled by the misogynistic or fundamentalist whims of politicians.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US supreme court refuses to block extreme Texas abortion law

A deeply divided supreme court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, effectively stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 early on Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others...
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Channel

Supreme Court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force. The court's action for now strips most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law, which went into effect Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Right-leaning US Supreme Court Delivers Blow To Abortion Rights

A Supreme Court transformed by Donald Trump has delivered the biggest blow to abortion rights in the United States in 50 years by refusing to block a Texas law that bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. Abortion opponents were celebrating Thursday, while Democratic President Joe Biden lashed out...
Women's HealthPosted by
Teen Vogue

What the Texas Abortion Ban Means For People Seeking an Abortion

At 10 p.m. on August 31, the staff at Whole Woman's Health of Fort Worth had 27 patients in the waiting room. The clinic usually closes at 5 p.m., but that night, they wouldn't shut their doors until 11:56 p.m. Doctors were crying, wondering how they'd treat everyone in the waiting room before midnight. But, just four minutes before a near-total abortion ban went into effect in Texas, they managed to treat each of the 27 people who went to the clinic to race the clock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy