Personal Cloud Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026| Gaming Consoles, Smart TVs, Computers & Others

The Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market is forecast to reach USD 646.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate is a colorless, flammable, water soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a p-type glycol alcohol with ether-like odor. Propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is mostly used in the manufacture of surface adherent applications and are also widely utilized as a direct or intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Paints, inks, synthetic resin, varnishes, and surface adhesives are some of its chemical applications. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adherents, inks, acrylics, stains, toners, anti-freezers and electronic circuit boards & screens are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, surface adherent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages. Growing demand for consumer electronics products are harnessing the growth of this market substantially.