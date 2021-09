An equally unusual and tragic crash last April in Texas that claimed two lives has taken an interesting turn during the investigation. Two men, aged 59 and 69, decided to take a 2019 Tesla Model S out for a test drive in Houston one evening. The vehicle's Autopilot system was not engaged. The Model S somehow ended up going into the woods and smashed into a tree at a high speed. It immediately burst into flames and the two men were killed. It took firefighters 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the hours-long blaze.