Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Bill to provide aid for American civilians returning from Afghanistan becomes law

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43L0Lw_0bjFV0rc00

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill aimed at providing aid to US citizens returning from Afghanistan into a law, amid criticism from Republicans over America’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul.

Under the "Emergency Repatriation Assistance for Returning Americans Act," $10 million in emergency funds per year for two consecutive years will be provided for US citizens returning from Afghanistan to settle back into their lives.

The legislation was passed by the US Senate on Tuesday after it was cleared by the House of Representatives. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the Senate session in a "pro forma" event as lawmakers were reportedly out of Washington. The bill was passed by unanimous consent in a nearly empty Senate chamber, Reuters reported.

Although the House was in recess, about 30 Republicans held a moment of silence during the session to honour the soldiers killed in Kabul on 26 August. At least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US troops were killed in multiple bombings outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The terror outfit Islamic state's eastern wing Isis-K , which considers both the Taliban and the US its enemy, took the responsibility for the attack.

Over 1,23,000 people, including 6,000 American citizens have been airlifted out of Afghanistan since 14 August, according to Pentagon. However, at least 100-200 US citizens were left behind when the last Boeing C-17 Globemaster took off from Kabul before dawn on Tuesday, marking the end of Washington's 20-year-long war with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Defending his decision to hastily end the war, Mr Biden on Tuesday said he was not going to “extend the forever war, and I was not extending the forever exit”.

"Let me be clear. Leaving August the 31st is not due to an arbitrary deadline; it was designed to save American lives. I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America," he said from the White House addressing the nation.

Mr Biden suggested that staying in Afghanistan no longer served America's purpose as the main accused behind the 9/11 attacks Osama bin Laden was already killed. "We delivered justice to bin Laden on 2 May 2011, over a decade ago. Al Qaeda was decimated. We succeeded in what we set out to do in Afghanistan over a decade ago. Then we stayed for another decade. It was time to end this war," he added.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Us Senate#Pentagon#Isis#American#Republicans#The Us Senate#Reuters#Islamic#Taliban#Boeing#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
WorldWashington Examiner

Taliban put al Qaeda ally in charge of Afghanistan security

The Taliban Emirate of Afghanistan has appointed Sirajuddin (Siraj) Haqqani as interior minister. Leader of the Haqqani Network, Haqqani is a devoted U.S. enemy and a close friend of al Qaeda. Evincing as much, Haqqani has a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head and is responsible for a blood...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

GOP Rep. says American family in Afghanistan escaped the country

A Republican congressman who attempted a rogue operation at Kabul’s airport last week said an American family he was helping escape Afghanistan left the country on Monday — as a new poll shows that a majority of voters back using military force to rescue American citizens left behind. “A little...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations Monday when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war -- the Taliban are seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley. The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardline Islamists themselves. But top US General Mark Milley questioned whether they can consolidate power as they seek to shift from a guerrilla force to government.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Taliban and al-Qaeda: How are they linked?

How much do the two groups have in common?The Taliban’s five-year rule over Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 saw the Islamist group form ties with Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda, providing their fellow fundamentalists with a base from which they could orchestrate the devastating attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, which killed 2,996 people and left 25,000 injured.Bin Laden’s organisation - more globally-minded in their ambitions than the Taliban, born out of the mujahideen victory over the Soviet Union in 1989 - reportedly paid $20m a year for the privilege of the Afghans’ protection, which would...
ImmigrationNPR

They Came To The U.S. As Afghan Refugees. Now They Hope Their Story Will Help Others

Scenes of violence in Afghanistan triggered painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the U.S. He sees the hope of a democratic, peaceful Afghanistan vanishing as the Taliban take over the country and the future of family and friends there uncertain. The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of refugees fleeing.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy