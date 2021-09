As the school year gets into full swing, two faculty members have taken on new positions in the Conservatory of Performing Arts (COPA). Garfield Lemonius and Colleen Hooper both worked within the Department of Dance for a number of years. This past academic year, Lemonius was the chair of the department and Hooper worked as an assistant professor. However, after the conservatory experienced several controversies under Steven Breese’s tenure as COPA’s dean, the university announced to the campus community it had appointed Lemonius to the position on May 6. Over the summer, Hooper has taken over as Chair of the Department of Dance.