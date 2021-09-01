FDA assessing vaccines for kids younger than 12, booster shots

The FDA is assessing additional COVID-19 vaccine approvals, including vaccines for kids younger than 12 and booster shots.

U.S. health officials have said they want boosters to be available to everyone starting the week of Sept. 20, but the FDA hasn't yet given its authorization for the move.

White House Covid Response Coordinator Jeff Zients spoke on the status of the boosters.

"We have also then been very clear throughout that this is pending FDA conducting an independent evaluation and CDC's panel of outside experts, issuing a booster dose recommendation," says Zients.

There's reportedly been some frustration inside the agency about those officials stepping into its lane, and setting booster goals before their approval.