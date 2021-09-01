Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Better Cloud Stock: Domo vs. Datadog

By Leo Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Domo and Datadog are both silo-busting software companies.
  • Both stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past 12 months.
  • One of these stocks is getting too expensive -- but the other one still seems reasonably valued relative to its growth.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) might not be familiar names to many tech investors, but both cloud-oriented stocks outperformed the Nasdaq Exchange's 30% rally over the past 12 months.

Domo's stock price rose over 130% as it generated stable growth with rising margins and narrowing losses. Datadog's stock price advanced more than 60% as it generated robust sales growth with rising profits. Let's see why both stocks impressed the bulls -- and if either stock is worth buying right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yXqW_0bjFTfqS00
image source: Getty Images.

What do Domo and Datadog do?

Domo and Datadog both break down silos across companies and pull their fragmented data onto unified dashboards. However, the two companies break down different types of silos.

Domo's platform enables executives to manage their companies through their phones via data visualization and management tools. It gathers data from a wide range of computing platforms and software applications, then organizes that data onto a unified dashboard to help executives make informed business decisions. Domo also provides collaboration and marketing tools for employees.

Datadog's platform enables IT professionals to simultaneously monitor the performance of multiple servers, databases, cloud services, applications, and mobile apps through unified dashboards. That unified view makes it easier to diagnose problems while saving a lot of time and money.

How fast are Domo and Datadog growing?

Domo's revenue rose 22% in fiscal 2020, grew 21% in fiscal 2021, and increased 23% year over year to $123 million in the first half of 2022. It expects its revenue to rise 20%-22% for the full year.

Domo's growth is steady because it generated 87% of its revenue from subscriptions in the first half of 2021. It ended the second quarter with a net retention rate of over 100%, while 60% of its customers were locked into multi-year contracts -- compared to 58% in the prior-year quarter.

The gross margin of that subscription revenue has also gradually expanded over the past three and half years, supported by the stickiness of its services and lower cloud hosting costs.

Datadog's revenue rose 83% in fiscal 2019, grew 66% in fiscal 2020, and increased 59% to $432 million in the first half of 2021. It expects its revenue to rise 55%-56% for the full year.

Datadog's gross and operating margins expanded in 2020, but its gross margin dipped in the first half of 2021 as it integrated its recent acquisitions of the data visualization companies Timber and Sqreen.

Datadog has kept its dollar-based net retention rate above 130% for 16 straight quarters. Last quarter, 70% of its customers were using two or more of its products, up from 68% in the prior-year quarter. Those numbers indicate Datadog's "land and expand" model -- wherein it locks in a customer with a single product to cross-sell additional ones -- is still paying off.

Which company has a clearer path toward profitability?

Neither of these companies is consistently profitable on a GAAP basis yet. But on a non-GAAP basis, Datadog is in much better shape than Domo.

Domo's non-GAAP net loss narrowed from $103 million in fiscal 2020 to $51 million in fiscal 2021, then narrowed again year over year from $29 million to $18 million in the first half of fiscal 2022. Analysts expect its non-GAAP net loss to narrow for the full year.

Datadog generated a non-GAAP net profit of $72 million in fiscal 2020, compared to a net loss of $471,000 in 2019. In the first half of 2021, its non-GAAP net income increased 44% year over year to $52 million. Wall Street expects its non-GAAP earnings to rise 27% this year.

Which stock is more reasonably valued?

Domo trades at 11 times this year's sales. That makes it comparable to Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), which expects to grow its revenue 23%-24% this year and trades at 10 times that estimate.

Datadog trades at 45 times this year's sales. Datadog is growing about as fast as Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Analysts expect Twilio's revenue to rise 52% this year, and its stock trades at 24 times that forecast.

Based on those comparisons, Domo seems much more reasonably valued than Datadog, which is arguably priced for perfection at these frothy levels.

The winner: Domo

Domo generates predictable growth at a reasonable valuation, while Datadog generates faster -- but decelerating -- growth at a much higher valuation.

I'm not a big fan of either stock right now. Domo's growth is stable, but Salesforce -- which competes against Domo with Tableau -- is generating stronger growth at a lower valuation. Salesforce is also consistently profitable by GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Datadog's revenue growth is impressive and its profitability is improving, but its stock is simply too expensive. If Datadog's growth abruptly stalls out and it loses ground to similar companies like Splunk, investors shouldn't be surprised if its stock gets cut in half.

So for now, I believe Domo is the better cloud-oriented play, and it should continue to outperform Datadog throughout the rest of the year. However, investors should shop around before deciding if Domo is the right fit for their portfolios.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Stock Price#Better Cloud Stock#Ddog#The Nasdaq Exchange#Sqreen#Salesforce#Crm#Twlo#Tableau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Small-Cap Semiconductor Stock Jumped 29% in August

Demand for semiconductor chips is soaring even as the industry continues to grapple with a supply crunch. Axcelis expects stronger sales growth this year than previously estimated. Analysts are increasingly turning bullish on Axcelis and see strong upside in its stock price. What happened. After a dud July, semiconductor stock...
Marketsinvesting.com

Housing Vs Stocks: Stocks Win

One of our favorite sources of capital markets research is the Bespoke work and the weekly Bespoke Report. Once again, on page 36 of this past week's report, I found the following particularly fascinating:. This is probably subject to some vigorous debate, but the Case-Shiller stats are clear. Summary/conclusion. Both...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Bank Stock is a Better Investment?

Despite the continuing low-interest-rate environment, the banking industry is rebounding, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions. So, banking giants Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) should benefit from the industry’s rebound. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.One of the leading financial services companies, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. In comparison, established financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking; Corporate & Investment Bank; Commercial Banking; and Asset & Wealth Management.
Retailinvesting.com

eBay vs. Walmart: Which Stock is a Better Investment?

Online shopping has increased considerably over the past year, owing in large measure to the effects of pandemic stay-at-home mandates. This sector momentum is being bolstered by rising in-person shopping. As a result, both eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are expected to continue growing. But which of these stocks is a better investment now? Read more to find out.eBay Inc. (EBAY), which is based in San Jose, Calif., operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and a suite of eBay mobile apps. In comparison, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the world’s largest retail chain. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S.; Walmart International; and Sam's Club.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets will keep growing over the next few decades. The secular growth of those markets will generate reliable returns for these four stocks. The tech sector is filled with fresh technologies that are disrupting and reshaping older markets. The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: AMC vs. GameStop

Contrary to their disappointing operating performance, each of these stocks is up 1,000% in 2021. Movie ticket sales in North America were down 21% from their peak even before the pandemic. From 2009 to 2018, the physical portion of game sales decreased from 80% to 17%. AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE:AMC)...
StocksMoney Morning

Lucid Stock Prediction 2025: 936% Revenue Growth

Most EV companies post bold numbers to increase investor and consumer interest. Many of them might even refer to themselves as "Tesla Killers" with nothing to back it up. But Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) seems different. This company is the product of a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE: CCIV), one of the most talked-about to date, billed as the largest SPAC deal ever for an electric vehicle stock, at $12 billion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

Does their business momentum live up to their stocks' soaring prices?. The fastest-growing company of these three is also bringing in the most profit. Shares of each of these companies could perform well over the long haul, but one stock looks more attractive than the others. Many stocks have performed...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Signet Jewelers Was a Stock Market Gem Today

A quarterly earnings report that was much better than expected was the impetus behind the bull run on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock Thursday. The company's shares closed the day nearly 6% higher on its convincing analyst beats, and very encouraging guidance. So what. For its second quarter of fiscal 2022,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

A management presentation of the company’s future prospects impressed a key analyst. Pixelworks has now gained 120% in 2021, including a 106% surge in August alone. Shares of video technology expert Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) soared on Tuesday thanks to a bullish analyst report. The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Guidewire Software Stock Jumped Friday

Revenue declined 6% year over year but came in above expectations. Subscription revenue was up 29%, as cloud activity remains the bright spot of the business. Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) were up 7.1% at 11:13 a.m. EDT on Friday. Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter declined 6% year over year, and adjusted net income came to $31 million, down from $69.5 million in the year-ago quarter. But the results were better than management's previous guidance, given strong momentum in the company's cloud software offering.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $293.36 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $270.00.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Ambarella Stock Jumped This Week

Ambarella's fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue beat analysts' consensus estimates. Management expects a strong fiscal Q3 as well. Ambarella's (NASDAQ:AMBA) share price spiked by a staggering 30% this week as of Thursday's close after the company reported revenue and earnings for its fiscal second quarter that were far better than Wall Street had expected.
StocksBusiness Insider

DocuSign Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings: 4 Analysts React To eSignature Momentum, Agreement Cloud Traction

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares traded higher by 5.1% on Friday after the company reported a second-quarter earnings beat and raised its guidance. On Thursday, DocuSign reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of 47 cents on $511.8 million in revenue. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of 40 cents and $487.5 million, respectively. Revenue was up 50% from a year ago.
Stocksinvesting.com

Sundial vs. Flora Growth: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Investment?

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is looking to pivot its business model by financing other cannabis producers. On the other hand, Flora Growth (FLGC) is expanding its business through distribution partnerships and joint ventures. Which cannabis stock is the better buy right now?.Canadian cannabis stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 significantly in 2021. That’s because these stocks carry significant risks, given that a majority of them are grappling with massive losses with a high cash burn rate.
StocksBusiness Insider

PagerDuty's Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Beat, Analyst Price Target Bump

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) reported Q2 revenue of $67.5 million, up 33.2% year-on-year, surpassing the analyst consensus of $65.6 million. The adjusted EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.15). The software company sees Q3 revenue between $69 million - $71 million, above the consensus of $68.3 million. The...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why MongoDB Shares Are Surging To All-Time Highs Today

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) is trading significantly higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. MongoDB reported an adjusted quarterly earnings loss of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line

HPE - Free Report) delivered third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% as well as the guided range of 38-44 cents. The reported figure also came in higher than the year-ago number of 36 cents. Revenues of $6.9 billion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy