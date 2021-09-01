Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

PA Mandates Masks In K-12 Schools/Day Cares

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf says that masks will be required in all PA K-12 schools, starting next week. The Department of Health order will take effect Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students, teachers, and staff will be required to wear masks when inside, regardless of vaccination status. The order will not apply to student athletes while they’re playing. Failure to implement or follow the order may subject a person to penalties under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 and exposure to personal liability. You can read the order by CLICKING THIS LINK. The state is taking action amid a statewide resurgence of COVID-19 that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

