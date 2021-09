With around three per cent of today’s carbon dioxide emissions coming from the shipping industry, focus is being put on the 90,000 ships that are responsible for 90 per cent of all trade. That’s as much carbon dioxide as some industrialised nations put out in one year. This staggering data compelled the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and the maritime consultancy SSPA to partner with Wallenius Marine in Sweden on a design for a cargo ship that could reduce that carbon footprint. A wind-powered cargo carrier concept called the Oceanbird is the result of that partnership.