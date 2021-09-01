New York State Police extending Trooper entrance exams, expanding outreach for recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Want to be a New York State Trooper? A trooper exam is scheduled for 2022. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced some changes yesterday at the Great New York State Fair. One immediate change: testing will stretch over four months in locations across the state, the United states, and around the world. They’re also expanding outreach to cerate a more diverse police force.whcuradio.com
